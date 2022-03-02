Movement program for daycare

This week the Public Health Department started with a movement program for the Laura Linzey Daycare.

The program aims to stimulate more movement and exercise for the toddlers in a fun and creative way. The project is facilitated by Sport Coordinator Joelyn Robinson and Health Promoter Allan Carolina. They will be at the daycare twice a week for the exercise sessions with the children.

This project ties in with one of Public Health’s goals to make exercise and movement programs more accessible and to promote a healthier lifestyle to the whole community.

GIS.