More Winair flights from January 15

January 5, 2024

From January 15th, passengers will enjoy increased frequency between St. Maarten and Saba, as well as St Eustatius.
A Winair aircraft is parked on the apron of the Juancho Yrausquin Airport in Saba. 

The addition of a mid-morning flight to both Saba and Statia, along with an early evening flight to St Eustatius, marks WINAIR’s dedication to enhancing accessibility and convenience for travelers between these islands.

Furthermore, commencing April 1st, an additional late afternoon flight will be introduced for Saba. With this schedule WINAIR will be offering four daily flights, solidifying the vital connection between St. Maarten, Saba, and St. Eustatius. Moreover, this expansion will also enable direct connectivity between Saba and St. Eustatius, promising enhanced travel options and flexibility for passengers.

