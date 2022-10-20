More tourism on  Saba in first half of 2022

In the first six months of 2022, the number of visitor arrivals by air on Saba was one and a half times as high as in the same period last year. At the same time, air visitor arrivals on Bonaire tripled; the number was 10 percent up in the first half of 2019. This is shown by the latest figures released by Statistics Netherlands (CBS).

Tourism on Saba up in the first half of 2022

Saba’s visitor arrivals stood at approximately 2.4 thousand in the first half of 2022, i.e. also more than one and a half times as many as one year previously. Despite this increase, the number was around half the total recorded in the first six months of 2019. Strikingly, the number of aircraft movements to and from Saba did reach or even exceeded the level of 2019. In other words, although Saba had around the same number of inbound and outbound flights, they carried fewer visitors than in 2019.

At 27 percent, the share of European Dutch visitors to Saba was higher than in the preceding years. Here as well, relatively fewer visitors came from the neighboring Dutch islands. In 2019, their share was still more than 29 percent, versus 20 percent in the first half of 2022.

