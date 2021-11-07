More than 10% of Saba’s population participated in Bizzy B’s 5K run

On Saturday morning 215 runners and walkers participated in the warming up for Bizzy B’s 5K run. From Saba Electric’s parking lot two circuits on the Well’s Bay road had to be completed.

After the group picture, Bizzy B bakery invited the athletes to a croissant and a drink.

The results are available HERE.

Find information on future events here: https://www.facebook.com/SabaTriathlon/

The participants thank Jochem Batstra and all volunteers and sponsors for organizing this amazing event!! Great job!!

