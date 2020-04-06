Monday, April 6: Majority of COVID-19 cases on French side in 15-64 age range

Of the thirty-one cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in St. Martin since the island was first included with affected countries around the world, the majority of cases have been people in the 15 to 64 age range (71 per cent), the Préfecture and regional health agency ARS disclosed.

There have no cases to date of anyone in the 0 to 15 age range. However there have been 11 cases in the 15 to 44 age range (35 per cent) and 12 cases in the 45 to 64 age range (39 per cent). The 65-74 age range accounted for five cases (16 per cent) and 75 and over age range saw three cases (10 per cent).

The 31 cases to date have comprised 19 women and 12 men.

In St. Barths the majority of cases have been in the 15-64 age range (83 per cent). One case was in the 15-44 age range (17 per cent) and five in the 45-64 range (83 per cent). The six cases included four women and two men.

AS of Monday, April 6, no new cases of COVID-19 were reported in St. Martin and St. Barths. ARS reminded of the crucial importance of social distancing (2 metres apart) and for everyone to stay home and follow the hygiene measures.

