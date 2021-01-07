Press release Public Entity Saba:

There has been some misinformation with regards to volcanic activity on Saba, circulating on social media. This serves to clarify that the photo distributed was taken on 13 March 2020, describing a dead patch of vegetation about 35 feet wide on top of Mount Scenery.

In direct communication and under guidance by the volcanologist of the KNMI, a team of 5 SCF staff was sent up on 15 March 2020 to investigate the area for a possible volcanic gas venting event, causing the vegetation die-off. No such evidence could be found! However, the KNMI instructed the SCF to continue monitoring the suspicious area. Up to now, no new developments could be recorded. Small scale volcanic venting events are nothing unusual and can be witnessed every day at the Hot Springs on the shore opposite Green Island. There is no indication of any cause of concern.

The person who shared the information was spoken to by his employer and also reprimanded by the police. It is everyone’s right to share information but also everyone’s responsibility to ensure that what they are sharing is legitimate and accurate information.

Again there is no cause for concern and we actively monitor our volcano. Should something happen we will inform you.

GIS Saba