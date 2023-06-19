Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection visits Sint Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius

Minister Franc Weerwind for Legal Protection will pay a working visit to Sint Maarten, Saba and Sint Eustatius from the 19th to the 23rd of June. During this visit, Minister Weerwind will replace Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yeşilgöz-Zegerius at the semi-annual Justice Four-party Consultation (JVO) (In Dutch: Justitieel Vierpartijen Overleg). In this consultation, the Ministers of Justice of the Netherlands, Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten discuss law enforcement cooperation. Besides the JVO, Minister Weerwind will visit various institutions in the field of Justice and Security.

Sint Maarten

On the 19th of June, the working visit starts on Sint Maarten. There, Minister Weerwind will speak with Minister of Justice of Sint Maarten Anna Richardson and visit the Point Blanche prison with Minister Richardson. The United Nations for Project Services (UNOPS) will make a presentation on their role in building a new prison. On Sint Maarten, Minister Weerwind will also visit the Royal Military Police (Kmar) to see how the KMar is working with France. On the 22nd of June, the JVO will take place on Sint Maarten.

Saba

Minister Weerwind will be on Saba on the 21st of June, where he will be received by Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and have a meeting with the Executive Council. He will then speak with participating organisations of the Safety Network Saba about the multidisciplinary approach to complex problems that can lead to crime and unsafety. Finally, Minister Weerwind will visit the Harry L. Johnson Museum, where he will be briefed on the history of Saba.

St. Eustatius

The working visit will conclude on St Eustatius, where Minister Weerwind will be received by Government Commissioner Alida Francis. On St Eustatius, Minister Weerwind will speak with members of the Executive Council and visit the Statia Learning Orchestra, a project that contributes to the prevention of youth crime. Minister Weerwind will hand over musical instruments on the spot that will be used in the project. Finally, Minister Weerwind will shadow the officers of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN).

RCN.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

