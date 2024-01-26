Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Mariëlle Paul, visits Saba January 31st

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Mariëlle Paul, will visit Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius from the 30th of January to the 2nd of February 2024. The Minister’s visit will start on St. Eustatius on the 30th of January, followed by a visit to Saba on the 31st of January, after which the Minister will travel to Bonaire to conclude her visit to the Caribbean Netherlands.

On St. Eustatius, the Minister will sign the Third Education Agenda of St. Eustatius, in which schools, the Expertise Centre Education Care (ECE), the Public Entity of St. Eustatius and the Ministry of Education, Culture, and Science, among others, agree on how they will work together in the coming years to further improve the quality of education. In addition, she visits the schools and the Expertise Centre Education Care.

On Saba, the Minister will sign the Educational Housing Covenant. She will then attend the Sacred Heart School, the Saba Comprehensive School, and the Expertise Centre Education Care (EC2).

At the end of her visit to the Caribbean Netherlands on Bonaire, the Minister will visit the Kolegio Emmy Schermer, Scholengemeenschap Bonaire, De Pelikaan, Kolegio San Bernardo, the educational platform and the childcare centre Krèsh Bon Kuido.

