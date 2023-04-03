Minister Dijkgraaf arrives on Saba

Dutch Minister of Education, Culture and Science Robbert Dijkgraaf arrived on Saba on Sunday late afternoon. At the airport to meet the minister and his delegation was Island Governor Jonathan Johnson.

The working visit starts on Monday morning with a meeting with the Executive Council, followed by a meeting with the Island Council. The Minister and his delegation will then visit the Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) and have lunch with young Saba professionals who have returned from their studies in the United States and the Netherlands.

In the afternoon, the minister will visit the Saba Heritage Center before leaving for St. Eustatius, via St. Maarten. Minister Dijkgraaf will also pay a visit to St. Maarten later in the week.

