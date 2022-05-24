Minister Dennis Wiersma, for Primary and Secondary Education, will visit the Caribbean Netherlands from 29 May to 4 June

The Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, Mr. Dennis Wiersma, will pay an introductory visit to Saba, St. Eustatius, and Bonaire from 29 May to 4 June.

Minister Wiersma: “Every child deserves a good education and a good start in life. It is good to be able to see soon how the schools, childcare, and educational care centers on Saba, St. Eustatius, and Bonaire are working hard on this every day. I would also like to hear what challenges they encounter and look forward to getting to know everyone in and around education in the Caribbean Netherlands.”

During this introductory visit, the Minister will visit schools for primary and secondary education on the three islands.

He will also visit the Expertise Centres for Educational Care on each island. On St. Eustatius, the childcare institution Buzzy Bees is visited as part of the BES(t) 4 Kids project.

On Bonaire, the minister, together with representatives of Scholengemeenschap Bonaire (SGB) and the Education Labour Market Council (ROA – Raad Onderwijs Arbeidsmarkt), will also visit a training company. In addition, a visit to the childcare organization Noah and the after-school care Twinkel are on the program.

On all three islands, the Minister has further discussions with the local administrators.

