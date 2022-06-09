Minister De Jonge and State Secretary Van Huffelen visit Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire

Alexandra van Huffelen, state secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation, and minister for Housing and Spatial Planning, Hugo de Jonge, will visit Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire from the 12th to the 18th of June. The minister and state secretary each have their own program, but in a number of talks and meetings, they will attend together.

The coalition agreement includes the structural provision of more money for the Caribbean Netherlands, EUR 30 million per year as of 2023, in the coming coalition period. Ministries will also work more explicitly on their responsibilities in the Caribbean Netherlands. In this regard, among others, minister Carola Schouten for Poverty Policy, minister Dennis Wiersma for Education recently visited the islands.

During her visit, state secretary Van Huffelen will mainly speak with people who are committed to making life better in the Caribbean Netherlands. “As the cabinet, we have said very emphatically that we want to give extra attention to the Caribbean Netherlands. Especially in these difficult times worldwide, it is extra important to hear from people what they need most.”

For minister Hugo de Jonge, the trip will be all about an introduction, whereby the minister will find out about the problems in the area of housing and spatial planning. He will also discuss a package of measures to realize better housing and living standards on Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius.

On Saba, among others, talks with the island council are scheduled, and attention will be paid to the approach of littering and the preservation of cultural heritage on the island.

RCN

