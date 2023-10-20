Minister Carola Schouten with Glenn Thodé will visit the Caribbean Netherlands

From the 22nd to the 27th of October, Minister Carola Schouten for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions, together with Glenn Thodé, chairman of the Caribbean Netherlands Social Minimum Committee, will be on Saba, St. Eustatius and Bonaire. They will speak with stakeholders about the report ‘A dignified existence’ and the follow-up of the report’s recommendations.

From Monday to Wednesday, the delegation will be on Saba and St. Eustatius. They will speak on both islands with the Executive Council and the Island Council and have round table discussions with stakeholders on the report about a social minimum in the Caribbean Netherlands. Meetings are also taking place with the Saba Business Association and the Central Dialogue of St. Eustatius on the report’s recommendations.

After a field visit on St. Eustatius on Wednesday, preparatory online discussions will take place with several members of the Central Dialogue Bonaire. The group will then travel on to Bonaire, where it will arrive on Thursday the 26th of October. Alexandra van Huffelen, State Secretary for Kingdom Relations and Digitalisation, will also join then.

On Bonaire, the minister, state secretary and chairman of the Commission will speak with the Executive Council, the Island Council and the Central Dialogue Bonaire, in which trade unions, employers and other social partners are represented.

They hope to conclude the working visit on Friday the 27th of October with concrete agreements on the minimum wage and the follow-up steps needed to make a social minimum a reality in the Caribbean Netherlands.

RCN

