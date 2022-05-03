Minister Carola Schouten visits the Caribbean Netherlands

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Poverty Policy, Participation and Pensions, Carola Schouten, will pay a working visit to Bonaire, Saba and St. Eustatius from the 8th to the 13th of May.

The visit of Minister Schouten – who is also responsible for the Caribbean Netherlands within the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment – is intended to get further acquainted with the islands and to personally discuss the socio-economic challenges that exist there. During her visit, Minister Schouten will speak, amongst others, with the Executive Councils and the members of the Island Councils of each island, with representatives of employers and employees, and with the residents of the islands themselves.

Minister Schouten: “In both the European and the Caribbean Netherlands, there are great challenges in the area of poverty and participation. We must work diligently on this in the coming period. I therefore greatly value my upcoming visit in which I can learn more about the issues at stake on the islands. Together, we must look at how everyone can participate according to their own ability and can build up a good old-age pension.”

The minister will discuss the steps by which the benchmark social minimum can be achieved as quickly as possible. Support for measures to be taken as well as the implementation of the Kralendijk Agreement are issues that will be explicitly addressed. The minister will also discuss childcare in the Caribbean Netherlands and meet with relevant organizations in the social domain and with the executive organization of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment in the Caribbean Netherlands, the RCN-unit SZW.

