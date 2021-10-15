Minimum wage and benefits will increase by 10% on January 1st

The minimum wage and benefits on Bonaire and Saba will be increased by 10% as of 1 January. A motion tabled by Jorien Wuite (D66) during the budget debate last night can count on a large parliamentary majority. The same applies to the motion by Joba van den Berg (CDA) to compensate for the increased energy costs in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Whereas the cabinet opposed an increase in the minimum wage and benefits earlier this year because of his resignation status, State Secretary Knops (BZK) now indicated that he would leave the judgment to the Second Chamber. The Wuite motion also asks to explore whether the A0V age can be raised and then used to finance a further increase in the minimum wage with the savings that this generates.

Knops can also live with the Vd Berg motion on the continuation after 1 January of the subsidy on energy costs (in line with the compensation scheme that the government is working on because of the explosively increased natural gas price in the European Netherlands). The motions will be voted on Tuesday 26 October, but it is certain that they will be adopted. A motion that is certain will not make it, was submitted by Sylvana Simons (Bij1): the cancellation of the corona loans granted to Curacao, Aruba and Sint Maarten.

From the deliberations, it seems that the increase of minimum wage and benefits may not apply to Statia.

