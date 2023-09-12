Military fully present on Windward Islands for Hurricane Relief Exercise

The Ministry of Defense started a comprehensive hurricane relief exercise on the Windward Islands on Monday. Military forces will practise with various local security partners on the islands September 11-29.

The objective of this regional exercise is the quickest and most effective deployment of the military in the event of an actual hurricane threat.

Squadrons have arrived in St. Maarten, Saba and St. Eustatius. The military units will use their stay to become more familiar with all three islands and the relevant partners located there, such as government organisations, non-governmental organisations and companies that play an important role in emergency relief. Small activities will take place on a rotational basis, spread over the various islands.

The vast majority of the military personnel are already present in the Caribbean region and include units from the Marine Squadron Carib (Aruba), the naval vessel Zr. Ms. Pelikaan, FRISC vessels and several other support units from both the fleet and Marines.

In addition, a marine detachment is permanently present on St. Maarten. By training on the Windward Islands, in the event of a hurricane slamming the islands it is possible to immediately afterward provide emergency aid and rescue people in need, the Ministry of Defense said. “In such a situation, the military can also support the civil authorities and contribute to public order and security.”

The Daily Herald.

Share this: Print

Email

WhatsApp

Twitter

Facebook

