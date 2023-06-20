Message from Truancy Officer

Dear Parents/Guardians,

Firstly, I want to congratulate you on your children passing this school year, and for those that were not successful, I want to encourage you to keep going and do your best for the upcoming school year. I also want to express my sincere appreciation for your dedication to ensuring regular school attendance for your children this school year.

As we approach the end of another school year, I want to give you a friendly reminder of the following:

Requesting a Leave of Absence

Remember, if you need to request a leave of absence, please submit your request to the school administration. This helps us maintain accurate records and ensure proper documentation of your child’s absence.

Last day of school

Sacred Heart School: Last day is Friday, 7 July 2023.

Saba Comprehensive School: Last day is Friday, 30 June 2023.

First day of school

The new academic year starts on Monday, 21 August 2023.

All students must be present on the first day of school. This rule is also stated in the Compulsory Act BES. However, we understand that unforeseen circumstances can arise, making It Impossible for your child to attend. If such a situation arises, please inform the school administration, or contact the Truancy Officer, providing details about the nature of the absence.

Conclusion

As I close, I want to express my sincere hope that you and your children have a wonderful summer break filled with joy and relaxation. I look forward to seeing all your children refreshed and ready for another exciting educational journey.

Have a wonderful summer! Warm Regards,

Thompson Thomas, Truancy Officer

