Memorial Day Commemoration Ceremony, May 4th

On Thursday, May 4th 2023, the Public Entity Saba will be laying a wreath in commemoration of Memorial Day. The ceremony will be held in The Bottom at the World War II Memorial Monument. Which is located at the corner of the road which leads to Fort Bay.

At 2:00 pm we will observe a moment of silence, which coincides with the exact time of the tribute in The Netherlands. We would like to formally invite the community to come out and attend this ceremony. In keeping with the significance of this occasion, we respectfully request that those who will be attending be on time.

Location: The Bottom

Venue: World War II Memorial Monument Time: 1:45 PM

