Mega D Youth Foundation performs at Saba Youth Night

Mega D Youth Foundation ar­tistes were flown to Saba on Wednesday, December 2, to take part in Saba Day Week of Activities’ Youth Night which took place on Wednesday night.

This was the foundation’s third trip to Saba with its motivational album, which was presented to Saba by five performers and two chaperones.

Chanel Schmidt, Ishn Courtar, Elshe Spanner, Sergina Bryson and Oville Burgan are expected to return to Statia today, Thursday. The young performers were joined by Dion “Mega D” Hum­phreys and Suyene Rob­ins.

“We are going to give the crowd a dynamic show. We have different musi­cal genres, as well as new artistes who will perform. We want to give something really good to the crowd. It is a motivational album, the messages are positive, and there will be a lot of energy,” said Humphreys before departing for Saba.

The Daily Herald.