Meeting on youth wellbeing

On Thursday, March 24, Saba Commissioner Rolando Wilson met with Care & Youth Caribbean Netherlands ZJCN official Trisha Gumbs-Yu, Head of the Youth Department Maidelyn Martijn and Elly Rojer, behavior specialist that supports the team on Saba.

During the meeting, several topics with regard to the wellbeing of the youth on Saba, the collaboration between ZJCN and the Community Development Department of the Public Entity Saba were discussed. Available activities for the youth, plans for the future of the youth and developments in general in the area of youth were talked about as well. Commissioner Wilson said it was a good and informative meeting.

GIS Saba