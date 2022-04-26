Meeting of the Central Committee of Public Entity Saba on May 3rd

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby invites the general public to VIEW the live stream of the Public Central Committee meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page on

Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022 at 10:00 am

The agenda is as follows:

Opening Approval of the agenda Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on December 20., 2021 Opportunity for inhabitants to speak (with prior announcement) Island Council Proposa12022.1: TrafficOrdinance Saba Opportunity for the Executive Council to verbally update the Central Committee Questions Closing