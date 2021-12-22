Medical referrals to Colombia still possible

The Colombian Ministry of Health has announced the conditions that will allow access for patients from abroad who need medical care in Colombia.

The following conditions apply to Covid and non-Covid patients who are medical emergencies.

These patients must be transported on air ambulances or medical charter flights, which can exempt them from corona testing and vaccinations. It is mandatory for the attending physician to send a medical statement with the patient to Colombia.

For non-emergency/elective care, patients must be fully vaccinated, or they must have 1 vaccination together with a negative corona test to be admitted to Colombia. Vaccinations must be older than 14 days.

All patients must meet the conditions stipulated by the Colombian government.

ZJCN and the hospitals of the Caribbean Netherlands are aware of these conditions. They remain in constant contact with the hospitals in Colombia to monitor the availability of beds.

RCN