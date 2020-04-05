Medical equipment and medicines on their way to Sint Maarten

A C-17 transport aircraft left for Sint Maarten this morning from Eindhoven Air Base with medical equipment, protective equipment and medicines to treat corona patients.

It partly concerns a mobile hospital, a so-called Hospitainer, with which six independent Intensive Care places are being realized. In addition, equipment is included that can be used to create six additional IC places in the Sint Maarten hospital.

The additional IC places are intended for patients from all islands of the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. They are the first to be realized on Sint Maarten, because RIVM believes that strengthening the medical capacity for the windward islands is currently most needed.

We work hard together

State Secretary Paul Blokhuis (VWS): “This transport to Sint Maarten is a concrete step in the further upscaling of medical care for all islands. There is continuous consultation with all those involved here in the European Netherlands and the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. Together we work hard to limit the spread of corona as much as possible and at the same time take the best possible care of corona patients. ”

Additional medical personnel

Additional medical personnel are also required to strengthen medical capacity. Agreements are made about this with an international company that sends medical personnel. The first team of physicians and nurses is expected to arrive in Sint Maarten in the coming week.

Curacao.nu