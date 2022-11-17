MCB pledges to solve all possible ‘concerns, issues’

Maduro and Curiel’s Bank (MCB) said it is doing its utmost to address and solve “all possible concerns and issues” that arose from the transfer of the accounts of Saba clients from Windward Islands Bank (WIB) in St. Maarten to MCB Bonaire.
“While we are still encountering some issues, we are pleased to indicate that these are being handled and resolved with the necessary diligence and urgency on our end,” general managing director of MCB Bonaire Leonard Domacassé stated in response to a letter full of complaints pertaining to the transfer of private and business accounts of clients in Saba sent by Saba Business Association (SBA) last week.
The bank pledged its support and assistance to all clients who were affected by the transfer, “so they too can continue enjoying the benefits of our online banking system,” Domacassé stated in his letter to SBA president Alida Heilbron of Saturday, November 12.
MCB will have two representatives present in Saba on Thursday, November 24, to assist their business and retail customers with the online banking platforms.
“It is our intention to have our representatives available for two days in the months of November and December. We will make sure to send out a notification with the exact dates. We are also working on a longterm solution in order to assist our Saba clients, who are extremely valuable to us,” Domacassé said.
SBA said Tuesday it was “pleased to know” that MCB is doing its utmost to solve all possible concerns and issues that arose from the transfer, diligently and urgently.
“It is an absolute necessity,” as several issues are still lingering, SBA president Heilbron wrote in a response letter to the bank, which was sent on Tuesday, November 15.
SBA is particularly disappointed that one of its gravest concerns was not addressed. “We still have not received a satisfactory response to the question why we are being charged [US — Ed.] $1.06 for every single transaction from our MCB Bonaire account to another MCB Bonaire account. Again, according to your rate schedule, this should be free of charge, but it is not.”
The business association said it was pleased with the fact that MCB would send a representative to Saba this month and the next, but according to SBA, that is not enough. “You will understand that two days is clearly not enough and having to wait until next week is not soon enough. At least one senior, knowledgeable bank employee should have been on Saba before, during and after the migration.”
In closing her letter to MCB bank, SBA president Heilbron stated, “We cannot stress enough that concerns expressed again in this letter have created and are still creating major frustration for especially business account holders.”
The Daily Herald.
We are also disappointed that credit card transactions are still not visible online, even though Domacasse claims it is! We cannot monitor our credit card balances or any transaction made on our credit cards.