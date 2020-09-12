Man sentenced for immorality and creeping into houses

On Wednesday, September 9, a 35-year-old Dominican man was sentenced to 3 years of unconditional imprisonment for immorality and creeping into houses. The penalty imposed is equal to the prosecutor’s demand.

The four proven facts took place on Saba between 2014 and 2020. Each time it involved sneaking into a house by removing the shutters or screens. The suspect subsequently entered the bedrooms of women. In two cases – with a 72-year-old woman and a young student – he remained on the bed. In the other two cases, the suspect proceeded to lasciviously touching the body of an 8-year-old girl who was sleeping and of his sister-in-law.

The suspect did this while being under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The court has indicated that such a prison sentence is justifiable. The seriousness of the facts have had a tremendous impact on Saba due to the small scale of the island. After the suspect has undergone his prison sentence on Bonaire, his deportation procedure will be started.