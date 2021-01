Man from Hell’s Gate arrested for violation of the BES Opium Act

Police report of Wednesday, January 20th until Friday, January 22nd, 2021

On Thursday, January 21st , a man with initials T.R.J. of 29 years, was arrested for violation of the Opium Act BES. As a result, a house search was carried out in a house in Hell’s Gate on Saba. Here some hemp plants were found and confiscated. Investigation in this case is ongoing.

KPCN