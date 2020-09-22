Man dies after fall down stairs

On Friday, September 18, the central dispatch of Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN received a report that a 64-year-old man had fallen down a staircase near a house on Thais Hill Road in St. John’s in Saba. The man with the initials M.S.Z. had tripped and fallen while running after his dog, the police said.

The man was taken to A.M. Edwards Medical Center in The Bottom by ambulance for medical treatment. On Saturday, September 19, it was reported that he had died of his injuries, KPCN reported on Monday.

The Daily Herald.