A 35-year-old man with initials W.G.T. was ar­rested on Saba in connection with mistreatment with a weapon, public violence, attempted manslaughter and at­tempted murder on Saturday, January 18.

Police Force Caribbean Netherlands KPCN reported the violent incident in a brief statement on Monday, but did not provide any details about the attempted manslaugh­ter, the victim(s) and the location of the violent incident.

