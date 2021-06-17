Malinda Hassell is appointed Director of Tourism for Saba

We look forward to working with Malinda in her new position as Director of Tourism, which she will become upon Glenn’s retirement in August. We hope that you will provide her with a warm welcome to the island and tourism community. Malinda Hassell is a highly endorsed tourism and destination marketing professional who holds the fundamental marketing expertise necessary to drive progressive department operations, management, and exceptional experiences for all parties involved.

Malinda conveys an extensive 12+ years of background in destination marketing, tourism board processes, developing distribution strategies, and generating market demand for different destinations. A collective history that has positioned her to become the attributed directive asset she is today.

Before becoming the appointed Director of Tourism, Malinda performed as the Marketing Manager at Tourism Corporation Bonaire. She proactively led the marketing team, enhanced destination marketing strategies, and strengthened dynamic business relationships. Her next lateral move consisted of becoming the Communications Manager at Aruba Hotel & Tourism Association, an experience that sharpened her marketing communication skills and understanding of a hotel association and private sector partner dynamics. Furthermore, Malinda became the Destination Marketing Manager at Discover Dominica Authority, overseeing headquarter marketing and developing marketing campaign activations, including a multifaceted global digital awareness campaign. Along with leading several PR firms within various countries while adapting to post-covid industry recovery challenges.

“It’s an honor to be appointed Director of Tourism for Saba, an island of my roots. With my knowledge and expertise, I look forward to contributing towards the success of Saba’s sustainable tourism development during a post-covid economic and industry recovery by developing and achieving the goals and future action plans needed in collaboration with the stakeholders, industry partners, and the Saba Government. The friendly community, the unspoiled queen feeling, gastronomy, and nature (above and below water) make Saba a strong and attractive tourism niche product and brand to be repositioned within the trade, consumer, and media platforms.”

In conjunction with her evolved professional career, Malinda speaks four different languages, including English, Dutch, Spanish, and Papiamento, and holds a degree in Tourism Marketing and Consultancy from the Breda University of Applied Sciences of the Netherlands. She is exceptionally passionate about traveling, outdoor activities, nature and enjoys utilizing her free time to participate in service projects that bolster the community.