Makana Ferry: Two-day pause due to mechanical issue, back-up vessel on the way

On Sunday, December 19, 2021 the MV Makana encountered a mechanical issue that caused the cancellation of all Saba and Statia routes. According to Captain Dwayne Hodge, the output flange failed. The part is being sourced and mechanical technicians are on standby to make the repair.

Meanwhile in Anguilla, the standby vessel MV Niki V is currently undergoing annual reinspection, which made it impossible for the said vessel to be used for backup. Trips on Monday December 20, 2021 are also cancelled as a result. Due to the Anguilla holiday on Monday the MV Niki V is expected to be deployed to Saba and Statia on Tuesday December 21, 2021.

Samuel Connor of Blues & Blues Ltd. assures the travelling public that the company will resume service with the MV Makana on Thursday December 23, 2021 according to the regular schedule. The Makana ferry is currently one of the highest equipped vessels in the region with qualified captains and crew. The company remains committed to passenger safety and quality service. Please visit www.makanaferryservice.com for updates or contact your local agent for assistance.

