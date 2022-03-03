Makana Ferry: Online Booking Service Now Available

Blues and Blues Ltd announces the launch of the Makana ferry online booking platform. In addition to regular, reliable, friendly, and affordable service to the islands of Saba, Statia and St. Maarten, customers can now enjoy the convenience of E-Ticket purchases via the Makana website at www.makanaferryservice.com.

Blues and Blues Ltd was the recipient of a grant from the Public Entities of Saba and Statia to support the provision of regular connectivity between the islands. The ferry service commenced on December 1st 2021, and over the past 4 months, the company worked behind the scenes to develop a custom-built booking engine. The web developer is Anguilla-based Thoughtful Digital Agency.

Mr. Samuel Connor stated “the completion of the booking engine represents another step of many we are committed to making as we move forward to build a strong, user-friendly and resilient ferry trade between the islands. The word Makana means “gift” and we are committed to giving the very best service we can give”. According to the Makana Operations Manager Mr. Alvaro Connor, the company plans to add the island of St. Kitts in the very near future. Visit www.makanaferryservice.com and begin planning your trip aboard the Makana.

Saba Tourist Office