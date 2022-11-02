Makana ferry now includes St Kitts in destinations

Now that St Kitts has finally lifted the travel restrictions that applied since the Covid19 pandemic, Makana ferry is able to connect Saba, Statia and SXM to the island. From Statia, there will be a morning (7AM) and an afternoon (4:20PM) option on Mondays and Fridays. The travel time between St Kitts and Statia is 1 hour and 10 minutes. The first trip was made on Monday October 31st.

Reservations to St Kitts must be made 24hours in advance and all travelers must complete the immigration and customs form before travel.

Business and leisure possibilities

The improving connectivity between the islands gives great opportunities for interregional travel and trade. Passengers are allowed to bring luggage on the ferry, making pleasure shopping or business purchasing a lot easier. The Makana ferry offers travelers an alternative and more affordable option to visit Statia and Saba, a development that will help boost our local economy.

CoC

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

