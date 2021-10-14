Makana Ferry: A “Gift” to Saba & Statia

Blues and Blues Ltd of Anguilla won the tender for the inter-island maritime connectivity for Saba & Statia with the M/V Makana. Makana is a 72’ Sabre catamaran fast ferry, capable of carrying 150 passengers across two decks: a main lower deck, an upper open sun deck, and an upper business class area. Both decks are fully air conditioned and outfitted with two heads as well as a bar. The Makana will provide ample luggage and cargo functionality and cruise comfortably at an operational speed of 23knots with maximum speed of 31knots. The trips will vary between 45 minutes Saba to Statia, 75 minutes Saba to St. Maarten, and 85 minutes Statia to St. Maarten. Due to COVID restrictions in St. Kitts this route is delayed.

Makana is the Hawaiian word for “Gift” and Blues & Blues welcomed the vessel this summer into its fleet. November 1, 2021 is the scheduled start date and an inter-island team is working hard to make it happen on time. Passengers can expect a friendly and reliable service complete with onboard WiFi and online customer services. The Makana will be stationed in Statia or Saba, and residents are encouraged to apply for vacant positions as crewmembers.

Samuel Connor stated; “we are a family business and strongly believe that we can contribute to the social and economic development of the Islands via interisland maritime connectivity including St. Barth, Anguilla and Nevis”. Fare and schedule information to follow.

Saba Tourist Bureau