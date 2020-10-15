Life certificate no longer necessary for PCN retirees in the BES islands

As of 2020, retirees living in the BES islands no longer have to submit the annual life certificate to the Pensioenfonds Caribisch Nederland (PCN)

This annual life certificate used to be necessary to prevent that the pension benefit was paid out for too long after a retired participant had passed away. That money had to be claimed back from the surviving relatives which is an undesirable situation. To prevent this, PCN requested the retirees to send or bring a life certificate (attestatie de vita) to the office each year.

Since this year, PCN has access to the Municipal Personal Records Database in the BES islands. PCN is now able to check on its retirees itself. This means that the retirees in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba will no longer receive the request to submit a life certificate.

However, this does not apply to the retirees outside the BES islands. PCN requests them to submit a life certificate by post or by email as soon as possible again this year. The requests have already been sent.

PCN does not get an automatic message from the Municipal Personal Records Database when a retired participant passes away. It is therefore important that the surviving relatives inform PCN as soon as possible. PCN can then stop the pension payment immediately and prepare any survivor’s pension and bereavement allowance

PCN