Leiden University/UNICEF NL delegation visits Saba

United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF Netherlands/Leiden University delegation was in Saba on January 31 and February 1 for meetings with government officials and stakeholders.
The three-member UNICEF Netherlands delegation consisted of UNICEF Netherlands children’s rights knowledge and research expert Johan Kruip and children’s rights Professor Ton Liefaard and youth and society Professor Judi Mesman, both from Leiden University.
The delegation met with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Social Affairs and Public Health Commissioner Rolando Wilson and Community Development Department Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Coordinator Mildred Rijhiner.
The delegation also visited Sacred Heart Primary School (SHS) and Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) for secondary education, and met with the Safety Network and other relevant stakeholders. The delegation members gave presentations in their fields of expertise and shared information about the research they are carrying out.
The research is about styles of upbringing, domestic violence and child abuse in the Caribbean Netherlands. The study was commissioned by Ministry of Public Health, Welfare and Sport VWS Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands and is carried out by UNICEF Netherlands, Leiden University and University of Curacao.
