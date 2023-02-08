Leiden University/UNICEF NL delegation visits Saba

United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF Neth­erlands/Leiden University delegation was in Saba on Janu­ary 31 and February 1 for meetings with government officials and stakeholders.

The three-member UNICEF Netherlands delegation con­sisted of UNICEF Netherlands children’s rights knowledge and research expert Johan Kruip and children’s rights Pro­fessor Ton Liefaard and youth and society Professor Judi Mesman, both from Leiden University.

The delegation met with Island Governor Jonathan John­son, Social Affairs and Public Health Commissioner Ro­lando Wilson and Community Development Department Domestic Violence and Child Abuse Coordinator Mildred Rijhiner.

The delegation also visited Sacred Heart Primary School (SHS) and Saba Comprehensive School (SCS) for second­ary education, and met with the Safety Network and other relevant stakeholders. The delegation members gave pre­sentations in their fields of expertise and shared information about the research they are carrying out.

The research is about styles of upbringing, domestic vio­lence and child abuse in the Caribbean Netherlands. The study was commissioned by Ministry of Public Health, Wel­fare and Sport VWS Care and Youth Caribbean Netherlands and is carried out by UNICEF Netherlands, Leiden Univer­sity and University of Curacao.

