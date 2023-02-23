Launch National Accounts Survey 2021 in Caribbean Netherlands

During the next months, Statistics Netherlands (CBS) will carry out a survey among companies in the Caribbean Netherlands: the National Accounts Survey 2021. The survey aims to show the economic development on the three islands. Companies on Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba will be approached by CBS to complete the questionnaire.

The results of the survey will be published in the last quarter of 2023.

Some results of the 2020 survey:

-In 2020, the economy of Bonaire contracted by 8.4 percent. This is the strongest decline since the start of the series in 2012. The economies of St Eustatius and Saba shrank by 25.9 and 6.3 percent, respectively.

-The value added of the accommodation and food services sector shrank by 53.5 percent, due to a substantial drop in inbound tourism. Bonaire’s borders were closed to tourists as of 14 March 2020. The entry ban also caused a sharp decline in the culture, sports and recreation sector. Its value added fell by 43.1 percent.

-The substantial contraction of 25.9 percent on St Eustatius was mainly related to a few large companies on the island. Their production is mainly export-oriented and dependent on regional developments in the oil sector. As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, there was less demand for oil and oil storage in the region.

-On both Saba and St Eustatius the value added of the accommodation and food services sector and the culture and recreation sector declined as tourists stayed away as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

CBS is required by Law to treat all information collected as strictly confidential.

If there are any questions, or if assistance is needed for completing the questionnaire companies can contact CBS office on Bonaire.

CBS Caribbean Netherlands

Bulevar Gobernador N. Debrot 67, unit 9

Kralendijk Bonaire

Phone: +599 717 8676

Email: economie.cn@cbs.nl

