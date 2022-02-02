Last year SCS students have not yet received their diplomas

The students of the Saba Comprehensive School academic year 2020-2021 completed Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) exams in June-July 2021 but did not yet receive their High School diploma. Instead, they only received a High School certificate.

The problem seems to be related to the fact that, since 2020, a High School diploma requires a Cambridge B2 Level for Dutch. The SCS only provided level B1, which is insufficient for receiving the diploma.

Students and their parents have indicated to SCS that, without a diploma, they expect serious problems in the next steps of their education. In a letter to the principal, Mr. Anton Hermans, the parents requested a solution.

The School is working hard to find a solution to this problem. On Thursday, February 3, the SCS will discuss the subject with the ministry. SCS will insist that the diplomas will be issued. The students and their parents will be informed about the outcome on Friday afternoon.

It is expected that the students will receive their diplomas in March.