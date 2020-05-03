Last KLM flight from St. Maarten to Amsterdam on Wednesday, May 6th

On Wednesday 6 May, the KLM flight from Curacao to Amsterdam will make a stopover on Sint Maarten. And allow passengers with destination Amsterdam to board.

You can book tickets for this flight via the KLM website (www.klm.nl) and on +31 20 4747 747. Via this website or number, you can also rebook an existing ticket or use a voucher.

New regular flights to return to the Netherlands after this flight are not guaranteed in the coming months. For that reason, we strongly recommend everyone who wants to return to the Netherlands to make use of this option. We would like to point out that there is currently a long-term travel ban for Sint Maarten, and that there is no possibility to return to Sint Maarten at the moment. Access to the Netherlands, in principle, is possible for anyone with a valid Dutch passport or a valid passport from another EU country. VNP – Dutch Representation Office in Sint Maarten People travelling from Saba: All citizens of the U.S, Canada or the Netherlands, wishing to return home, please email info@sabagov.nl If you do not have access to an email address, please send a message to 4167343 or someone can send an email on your behalf.

GIS Saba