KTK to assist with BES islands spill

Cura­cao’s tug services provider “Kompania di Tou Korsou” (KTK) and sister company “Kompania di Tou Bo­naire” (KM) have won a public tender to provide support to Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES islands) in the event of a maritime incident and form part of the Response Service Maritime Incidents Caribbean Netherlands “Little Spills” — BES Is­lands.

The contract signed with “Rijkswaterstaat” on Feb­ruary 10 has a duration of five years. A budget is avail­able for the operational costs of the boats that must be ready and to train per­sonnel.

Curacao Ports Authority (CPA) calls this an impor­tant step for its subsidiary KTK in efforts to diversify and internationalise activi­ties. KTB participated in the tender with the support of KTK.

As part of the process, the government-owned compa­ny was required to demon­strate sufficient equipment and experience to provide support at sea and combat oil spills or other harmful products that could affect the environment. In addi­tion, they had to prove that current laws and regula­tions in the field of the envi­ronment, safety and quality were considered.

All this fits in with the ex­pertise of KTK, which has been certified by Lloyds for several years regarding quality retention for envi­ronmental requirements. KTB was founded in 2018 with the aim of providing maritime services in Bo­naire. On October 24, 2022, KTB signed a concession with the public entity to provide tugboat services in the harbour of Kralendijk for a period of five years.

At the beginning of this year, KTB was awarded the contract for support with Maritime Incident “Oil Leak in Sea Tier 1” for the BES islands. They are preparing to perma­nently place a boat in both Bonaire and St. Eustatius, as well as setting up an or­ganisation to meet all the related requirements and conditions.

“We are looking forward to this new partnership with our sister islands and would like to share our experience with the local stakeholders of the islands to promote maritime growth,” said Managing Director Surl­dric Rojer.

