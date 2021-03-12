KPCN traffic control

Police report of Wednesday, March 10th until Friday, March 12th 2021

On Thursday, March 11th , a scheduled traffic control was held at the JZ Ridge Road on Saba. A total of 30 cars were checked and two fines were issued.

KPCN would like to draw the attention of everyone to have the necessary documents in order. Compliance with the rules of the traffic regulation is also strongly advised. This also contributes to safe traffic on the island.

Do you not obey the rules? Then you can get a fine. The amount of a fine for the above violations varies between $ 30 and $ 225.

KPCN