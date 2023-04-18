KPCN holds second Saba traffic control

Fifteen vehicles were stopped and checked during a traffic control conducted by officers of the Caribbean Netherlands Police Force KPCN on Lambert Hassell Road and E.A. Johnson Road on Saba on Saturday afternoon, April 15.
Six of the stopped and checked cars had to have the window tint removed. One driver was issued a ticket for making a phone call while driving in his vehicle, the police reported on Monday, April 17.
KPCN also conducted a traffic control on Thursday, April 13, during which eight vehicles were stopped and checked.
The Daily Herald.