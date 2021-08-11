KNVB organizes football courses on Saba

August 11, 2021 Leave a comment

This month, in cooperation with the Public Entity Saba, the Royal Dutch Football Association, KNVB, organizes a WorldCoaches course on Saba.

Our instructors Bert Zuurman and Elvis M Albertus teach the WorldCoaches how to play good football and life skills coaches and show the youth from Saba how much joy football can bring!
Special thanks to Ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport for making this WorldCoaches course and Summer Soccer Camp for the children possible and Public Entity Saba for the cooperation.
KNVB
Central Government funds sports facilities and playgrounds on Saba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved