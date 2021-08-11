KNVB organizes football courses on Saba

This month, in cooperation with the Public Entity Saba, the Royal Dutch Football Association, KNVB, organizes a WorldCoaches course on Saba.
Our instructors Bert Zuurman and Elvis M Albertus teach the WorldCoaches how to play good football and life skills coaches and show the youth from Saba how much joy football can bring!
Special thanks to Ministerie van Volksgezondheid, Welzijn en Sport for making this WorldCoaches course and Summer Soccer Camp for the children possible and Public Entity Saba for the cooperation.
