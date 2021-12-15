Knops: the delayed start of the Makana ferry line was not caused by the Central Government

The delayed start of the ferry service between St Eustatius, Saba and St Maarten was not caused by the ministries concerned, nor was it the result of a lack of cooperation between these departments. State Secretary Knops (BZK) states this also on behalf of fellow ministers of Infrastructure and Water Management, Defence and Finance in his answer to written questions from members of parliament Aukje de Vries (WD) and Jorien Wuite (D66).

Knops emphasizes that it is the boards of St. Eustatius and Saba that are responsible for the implementation. The first delay was caused by the extension of the tendering procedure. After this was completed, it was discovered that the required safety certificates were missing.

By determining the sailing schedule later, the Marechaussee and Customs could only adjust their schedules later. The ferry service started on 1 December.

What happened?

On 24 October 2020, the cabinet approved the proposal of the public entities of Saba and St Eustatius for a pilot project ferry service for the duration of two years. The Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management has made €2 million available to the public entity Saba for this purpose at the end of 2020.

It has been agreed that the project will be carried out by the public entities of Saba and St Eustatius and that part of the resources will be used for the hiring of external expertise. The project was put out to tender locally in the summer of 2021 by the local project group ferry service Saba/St Eustatius. The Saba/St Eustatius ferry group consists of representatives of the public entities Saba and St Eustatius and hired external experts.

In the summer of 2021, the tender procedure for the ferry service was started, with 1 November 2021 initially being set as the target date for the start of the ferry service. However, due to the extension of the tender deadline at the request of the participating parties, the target date of the start had to be adjusted to 14 November 2021.

In addition, the public sector bodies needed more time to settle some missing safety certificates. In addition, the final sailing schedule could only be drawn up after the tender procedure.

The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (hereinafter KMar) and the Caribbean Netherlands Customs were informed about the sailing schedule on 7 October and that could therefore only be discussed with them at that time. In the meantime, the ferry service has started in good consultation between all parties involved as of 1 December 2021 in accordance with the intended sailing schedule.