Knops: Talks on Saba always constructive, visible progress

Dutch caretaker Minister of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations Raymond Knops says visits to Saba always have a lot of content.

“The discussions with the Executive Council and the Island Council from the onset have been consistent where it comes to the issues and constructive in tone,” he said at the end of his visit to Saba on Tuesday, May 18.

“Saba is a true example of ‘it takes two to tango’. The local government and the Island Council take the initiative and assume responsibility, and we in The Hague do our part. Talks are always construc­tive. The mindset is al­ways, ‘What are the prob­lems, and how do we solve them?’ I like that attitude. But they are also not afraid to be critical, and the Island Council has made it clear to me what they want for Saba.”

Knops lauded the level of government. “There is no unrealistic ambition, and the support that we pro­vide is utilised in a dynamic way. There [are — Ed.] mul­tiple examples of this: the construction of the new harbour, improvements in waste management, and the way Saba handled the pandemic.”

He said every time he vis­its, he sees progress. “The local government thinks ahead; I like that. Besides providing basic services for the residents, the gov­ernment looks at ways to continue the development. That is no easy job [for] such a small island with big challenges. I always say it, and I will continue to say it: Saba is a prime example of good, solid governance. If you only look at the re­ports of the Committee for Financial Supervision CFI; you see that there is one is­land that scores [well], and that is Saba.”

Still, financially things have not been easy for the public entity Saba, with structural funding lacking to cover operational cost. Research has shown that the free allowance is too low to cover government’s basic financial needs.

This is a fact, said Knops. “We have acknowledged this, but we have also said that we cannot immediately solve this. The claim that the Saba government has made for a higher free al­lowance is absolutely cor­rect. I have tried to solve this in a practical man­ner by making incidental funding available. But it remains a bit like sending someone on an errand with too little money, where the person has to come back to you and say, ‘Sorry, I can­not perform my task with this amount.’ Providing insufficient means puts a strain on things from a lo­cal autonomy perspective,” he added.

Because of the current caretaker status of the Dutch government, raising the free allowance is cur­rently politically not pos­sible because it concerns new policy. Therefore, this aspect needs to be taken care of in the governing ac­cord of the new Dutch gov­ernment, said Knops.

Knops said it is broadly recognised in The Hague that investments are need­ed, that there are island-specific issues that are dif­ferent from those of the mainland municipalities and that the limited size of the islands sometimes requires inefficient invest­ments.

Convincing his colleague ministers and state secre­taries to visit Saba so they could see things for them­selves has paid off, he said. “They could see that good things were happening, and that things work differently on the islands than in the Netherlands,” said Knops. He said he was very happy with the fact that part of the Regional Envelope went to further Saba’s sustainable, economic development.

The incoming Dutch gov­ernment will need to take the next step in supporting Saba, also financially. “You cannot solve all issues [at] one time. But if l see what has been done in the past 3.5 years, we can definite­ly say that a lot has been achieved. The investments have led to tangible results. The social allowances have been increased. Steps have been taken to lower the cost of living. Infrastruc­ture has been improved, as have education, health­care and social housing. I have not achieved all that I wanted, but in my opin­ion, a number of large steps have been taken. It is now up to the new government to continue this.”

The state secretary said he was happy to have built a level of confidence with the Saba people and govern­ment in the past couple of years. About his collabora­tion with the Saba govern­ment, he said: “I always joke that if there is a problem on Saba, you need to act fast, because otherwise they will have solved it themselves. The self-solving capacity is very large here.”

Knops called on Saba to keep radiating confidence and pride. He would like to see increased collaboration between the Windward Is­lands as this would provide opportunities for all three islands.

During his visit to a goat farm in Kelby’s Ridge on Tuesday, Knops expressed support for the goat control project. He saw the work­ings of sustainable goat keeping and observed the erosion in Spring Bay. He was informed that free-roaming goats are key con­tributors to erosion and have a large impact on the island’s biodiversity.

The goat control proj­ect fits in the Nature and Environment Policy Plan Caribbean Netherlands 2020-2030, which is about conserving and restoring the unique and important nature of the islands. This plan is vital for the restora­tion of the coral reefs and combating erosion, but also for sustainable economic development.

Nature is an important re­source for the islands as it draws tourists and provides opportunities for local food production. Saba has pris­tine nature, much of which is located in the Mount Scenery National Park. The removal of goats in this protected area has started. The state secretary had a very positive meeting with Saba’s multi-disciplinary Outbreak Management Team (OMT), during which he was informed about the response to the coronavi­rus COVID-19 outbreak, the effectiveness of the lockdown and the highly successful vaccination cam­paign with 90 per cent of the adult population hav­ing been fully vaccinated. Knops lauded the OMT for its good work and dedica­tion during the pandemic.

Knops said he could look back at, once again, a very pleasant and useful visit to Saba. Since he did not know for sure if he would be back in his current func­tion due to the formation of a new Dutch government, he thanked Saba and its people for the hospitality and warm welcome he had received over the years.

The Daily Herald.