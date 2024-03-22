KNMI scientists visit Saba to discuss climate change

Climate scientists Iris Keizer and Nadia Bloemendaal of the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute KNMI visited Saba last week to share their knowledge on climate change with various stakeholders and the general public.
Their visit was in relation to the climate scenarios report that KNMI published in October 2023. For the first time, the Caribbean Netherlands was included in this report, which forecasts possible future climate scenarios for the islands in relation to climate change.
In its report, KNMI focuses on the implications of changes in temperature, precipitation, wind and sea-level for the BES islands Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba. It also looks into how hurricanes will change in the future.
KNMI has developed four climate scenarios based on the level of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, because CO2 is one of the main drivers of global warming and climate change. In the high-and low-emission scenarios, KNMI distinguished a wet and dry scenario, showing the results of extremes in development of precipitation.
In all four scenarios, the temperature and wind speed on Saba increase, while precipitation decreases. According to the models, the future climate of Saba will be more similar to that under El Nino conditions with less precipitation and higher wind speeds. This means that in the future it is possible that Saba residents will experience warmer temperatures with the occurrence of more intense heatwaves, longer dry periods and stronger wind in general.
However, while the models show an El Niño trend, climate observations also show that the current climate is more similar to La Nina conditions, which bring more rain but are also more favourable for the development of hurricanes.
The report also shows that hurricanes may become stronger in the future as ocean temperatures rise. Simulation models reveal that the most severe hurricanes in the future will have higher maximum wind speeds and higher maximum precipitation intensities, although it is not clear whether hurricanes will occur more frequently.
This means Saba residents may experience hurricanes with stronger wind speeds and more rainfall. Hurricanes may also intensify more rapidly in the future, jumping from a category 1 to a category 4 and higher in a short period of time. This is caused by warmer ocean temperatures, which act as a super fuel to feed hurricanes.
According to KNMI, Saba will also experience sea-level rise. While this may not have an immediate effect on the island (with the exception of the harbour), it may impact surrounding islands and the United States mainland from which Saba imports its food and other supplies.
The scientists met with various stakeholders during their visit. One of their meetings was with various government department heads, policy advisors and stakeholders in public safety and order, nature conservation and energy, because, as part of their research, it is important for Keizer and Bloemendaal to understand how climate change impacts the various government departments and sectors on the island.
A town hall meeting was also held so that the scientists could share their knowledge with the general public and hear the experiences of residents who have been impacted by climate change.
Keizer and Bloemendaal also met with and presented their climate research to the Executive Council. The goal of this meeting was to inform the island decision makers on what can be expected in the future. This information is critical for deciding how to further develop Saba with climate change in mind.
While Saba contributes little to climate change (on a global scale), it and other islands in the region will feel the impacts of the climate change the most. The severity of the impacts of climate change is determined by the level of global CO2 emissions and whether large, industrialised nations commit to policies and (international) agreements aimed at reducing emissions. This is something over which Saba does not have control. However, Saba does have control over how it can prepare and adapt to climate change.
A climate agenda was developed earlier this year with the Dutch Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations and the governments of the six islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.
The agenda has eight priorities, which include increasing renewable energy, developing climate-resilient infrastructure and spatial planning, improving water and waste management, stimulating circular economies, intensifying ecosystem protection, financing and economic incentives, collaborative partnerships and knowledge-sharing, and
monitoring and evaluation.
From this agenda, the public entity Saba will create a climate plan with actions to prepare Saba for the future.
Governor Jonathan Johnson said during his speech at the town hall on climate change, “Amidst these challenges lies an opportunity for us to chart a course towards a more resilient and sustainable future.” The aim is to complete the plan by the end of this year.
The Daily Herald.