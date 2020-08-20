KNMI issues need to watch for tropical storm Laura

Weather Saba & Sint Eustatius

Tropical Cyclone Bulletin

TROPICAL CYCLONE BULLETIN NO. 1

WATCH MESSAGE NO. 1

Date: Wednesday August 19, 2020 Time: 22:34 local time

Key Messages / Watches and warnings:

– A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Tropical Depression 13 (expected to become Tropical Storm “Laura” by late Thursday)

– TD 13 is expected to pass 115-122 miles (186-196 km) NNE of Saba/St Eustatius on Friday August 21, 22:00 AST

– There is a small chance of 10% of Tropical storm winds from late Friday till late Saturday

– Accumulated rainfall 1-3 inch, risk 5 inch

– 7-11 ft high waves expected from Friday night till Saturday night if TS conditions occur

Effect on local conditions

Winds:

There is a small chance of 10% of Tropical Storm Conditions (maximum gusts 65-75 mph) from late Friday till late Saturday. Outside this period normal conditions are expected.

Seas:

Thursday 5-7 ft. Friday 6-9 ft in NE to E swell. Friday night 7-11 ft. Saturday 7-11 ft in E swell. Saturday night 6-8 ft in SE swell. Sunday 4-6 ft. From Sunday night 5-7 ft in NE to E swell.

Rainfall:

The tropical cyclone is expected to produce 1 to 3 inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of 5 inches through Friday night.

Local authorities and residents of Saba and St. Eustatius are advised to continue monitoring the further progress of this weather system and to take all necessary measures to safeguard life and property.

Center’s latest and forecast positions:

SABA:

Till Mon Aug 24 20:00 AST, the nearest position is estimated at:

Fri Aug 21 22:00 AST 19.2N 62.7W Tropical Storm 186 km (115 mi) NNE of Saba

Wed Aug 19 23:00 AST 14.6N 47.9W Tropical Depression 1672 km (1039 mi) E of Saba

Thu Aug 20 08:00 AST 16.1N 50.8W Tropical Depression 1334 km (829 mi) E of Saba

Thu Aug 20 20:00 AST 17.4N 54.6W Tropical Storm 916 km (569 mi) E of Saba

Fri Aug 21 08:00 AST 18.4N 58.4W Tropical Storm 518 km (322 mi) E of Saba

Fri Aug 21 20:00 AST 19.1N 62.1W Tropical Storm 203 km (126 mi) NE of Saba

Sat Aug 22 08:00 AST 19.9N 65.9W Severe Tropical Storm 377 km (234 mi) NW of Saba

Sat Aug 22 20:00 AST 20.8N 69.7W Severe Tropical Storm 764 km (475 mi) WNW of Saba

Sun Aug 23 20:00 AST 22.9N 76.7W Severe Tropical Storm 1521 km (945 mi) WNW of Saba

Mon Aug 24 20:00 AST 26.2N 82.2W Severe Tropical Storm 2172 km (1350 mi) WNW of Saba

