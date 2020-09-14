KLM will rebook or cancel tickets at no cost if bought before March 31, 2021

KLM made the following press release:

“Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, we’ve been closely monitoring the situation. Of course, we’re doing everything possible to assist you with your upcoming travel plans but waiting times at the KLM Customer Contact Centre might be long. We highly recommend making use of the self-service options to change your flight or request a refund. Did you book your ticket via a travel agent? Please contact them directly for more information.

At this time, we’re gradually resuming some of our flights. Are you planning your next holiday, but worried about having to cancel your trip? To take away your concerns, we’re offering guaranteed flexible rebooking options. Book your upcoming KLM flight now and change your booking at no extra cost.

For detailed information and conditions, please review the rebook and refund policies HERE.”

KLM