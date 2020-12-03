King speaks with corona fighters on Saba, Statia and Bonaire

December 3, 2020 Leave a comment

King Willem Alexander speaks today, online, with representatives of organizations on Saba and Statia, that are committed to fighting the consequences of the corona pandemic.

Earlier, the King had video conversations with representatives of the medical sector and the education and economy sectors in Aruba, Sint Maarten, Bonaire and Curacao.

By means of telephone and online conversations and where possible working visits, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima inform themselves about the consequences of the corona outbreak and express their support and appreciation for the efforts of so many in the fight against the pandemic.

Koninkrijk.nu

Saba Day boat trip cancelled

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by WordPress | Designed by Saba News team
© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved