King meets with Johnson, Van Rij

King Willem-Alexander spoke with Saba Island Governor Jonathan Johnson and St. Eustatius Government Commissioner Marnix van Rij on Wednesday.
Through separate video-conference calls, the king was informed about the current developments on the two islands. Discussed were the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the measures that have been taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus, among other things.
The king met with St. Maarten Governor Eugene Holiday and Bonaire Island Governor Edison Rijna last week to discuss similar topics, also via a video-conference call.
Due to the pandemic, it is not possible at this time to receive the governors, island governors and government commissioner in person.
The Daily Herald.