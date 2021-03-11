King meets with Johnson, Van Rij

King Willem-Alexander spoke with Saba Is­land Governor Jonathan Johnson and St. Eustatius Govern­ment Commissioner Marnix van Rij on Wednesday.

Through separate video-conference calls, the king was in­formed about the current developments on the two islands. Discussed were the consequences of the COVID-19 pan­demic and the measures that have been taken to curb the spread of the coronavirus, among other things.

The king met with St. Maarten Governor Eugene Holiday and Bonaire Island Governor Edison Rijna last week to dis­cuss similar topics, also via a video-conference call.

Due to the pandemic, it is not possible at this time to re­ceive the governors, island governors and government com­missioner in person.

The Daily Herald.