Juvenile Criminal Law for Saba, St. Eustatius

July 21, 2020 Leave a comment

Juvenile criminal law will be introduced in the Caribbean Netherlands as per August 1. The introduction of juvenile criminal law in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has been a long-cherished wish of vari­ous agencies, including youth care, the police, the Pros­ecutor’s Office and the Joint Court.

Juvenile criminal law is a form of criminal law which in principle is applied to minors, usually between the ages of 12 and 18 years. On the one hand, juvenile crimi­nal law serves to defend the public interest in dealing with minors who committed crimes. On the other hand, it also protects the interests of — sometimes vulnerable ­minors.

For example, the maximum sentences are considerably lower and cases are presented differently in the media than under the criminal law for adults. The penalties for simi­lar offences are less severe un­der juvenile criminal law than under the adult law. Children younger than 12 years old can­not be prosecuted.

The proceedings and pun­ishments have a mandatory educational character. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the youth services and the judicial organisa­tions in the Caribbean Neth­erlands have been working hard to be able to meet these requirements.

