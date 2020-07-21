Juvenile Criminal Law for Saba, St. Eustatius

Juvenile criminal law will be introduced in the Caribbean Netherlands as per August 1. The introduction of juvenile criminal law in Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba has been a long-cherished wish of vari­ous agencies, including youth care, the police, the Pros­ecutor’s Office and the Joint Court.

Juvenile criminal law is a form of criminal law which in principle is applied to minors, usually between the ages of 12 and 18 years. On the one hand, juvenile crimi­nal law serves to defend the public interest in dealing with minors who committed crimes. On the other hand, it also protects the interests of — sometimes vulnerable ­minors.

For example, the maximum sentences are considerably lower and cases are presented differently in the media than under the criminal law for adults. The penalties for simi­lar offences are less severe un­der juvenile criminal law than under the adult law. Children younger than 12 years old can­not be prosecuted.

The proceedings and pun­ishments have a mandatory educational character. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the youth services and the judicial organisa­tions in the Caribbean Neth­erlands have been working hard to be able to meet these requirements.

The Daily Herald.