Tropical Storm #9 approaching. Update from Island Governor Johanthan Johnson.

NWS National Hurricane Center Miami FL

200 PM EDT Tue Jul 28 2020

For the North Atlantic…Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico:

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, located several hundred miles east of the Lesser Antilles.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…high…90 percent.